U.S. Coast Guard pursue, detain alleged Honolulu yacht thief

Crime in Hawaii

U.S. Coast Guardsmen secure a 43-foot yacht, Saturday, after pursuing and detaining a man suspected of stealing a yacht from Kewalo Basin in Honolulu.
U.S. Coast Guardsmen secure a 43-foot yacht, Saturday, after pursuing and detaining a man suspected of stealing a yacht from Kewalo Basin in Honolulu.

U.S. COAST GUARD U.S. Coast Guardsmen secure a 43-foot yacht, Saturday, after pursuing and detaining a man suspected of stealing a yacht from Kewalo Basin in Honolulu.

The U.S. Coast Guard pursued and detained a man suspected of stealing a yacht from Kewalo Basin in Honolulu over the weekend.

The man has since been arrested by the Honolulu Police Department and state Sheriff Division, according to the USCG.

Honolulu watchstanders received a call at about 4:30 p.m. Friday about a 43-foot yacht traveling erratically and potentially endangering other mariners in the area, and violating the permanent security zone near Piers 6 to 11 in Honolulu Harbor.

The yacht’s owner at the same time reported his boat had been stolen from Kewalo Basin Harbor.

The USCG halted inbound and outbound marine traffic in Honolulu Harbor and launched a 45-foot response boat.

When the Coast Guard crew reached the yacht and informed the operator of the security zone, he took off at a high rate of speed. The crew pursued the yacht, issuing commands for the man to stop, then boarded when it decelerated and detained him.

The yacht was towed back to Station Honolulu, and the suspect was transferred to HPD and the state Sheriff Division.

Officers have arrested the suspect and charged him with alleged first-degree theft, first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and first-degree criminal property damage.

An investigation is ongoing.

