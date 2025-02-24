Letter: Lahaina Harbor is fixed, why hasn’t it reopened?

A boat floats in what remains of the Lahaina Small Boat Harbor four days after the devastating Aug. 8, 2023, Lahaina wildfire.

Lahaina Harbor has been the center of commerce for Maui for over 100 years. King Kamehameha made Lahaina the capital of Hawaii from 1840 to 1845. Why can’t the anti-tourist activists respect the culture of Lahaina with Maui’s maritime community? We desperately need to allow operations to resume.

The harbor was cleaned up and dredged by the Army Corps of Engineers and our loading dock is in great shape. The fuel dock is operational. Much of the harbor is totally usable. Waiting another two to three years is just plain crazy. Open the harbor now. There is plenty of unused parking by the

King Kamehameha III Elementary School. A simple corridor to the harbor could be established in a single day. Is there any rational reason we can’t be allowed to get back to work? Is there a political reason to maintaining the shutdown?

David Jung

Lahaina

