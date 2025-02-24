Letter: Not blown away by ‘sail’ Ala Wai bridge design

When I saw the photos of the top five designs of the proposed Ala Wai pedestrian bridge in Waikiki, I was shocked to see the “sail tower” was one of them. While it is the prettiest of the bunch, does no one think that having a sail on it near water and wind (and wind tunnels created by tall buildings in the area) will cause problems later after several storms hit it?

A simple design is much better in the long run.

Janice Onitsuka

Kakaako

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter