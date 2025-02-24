Letter: Push to extend warranty of State Hospital rehab

Is it too late to extend the warranty on the Hawaii State Hospital? In April 2022, the hospital had to delay its opening because, in part, the Department of Health had neglected to write up its operational policies and procedures. But opening was also delayed because the contractor had used hinges that could be potentially fatal, and had installed faulty shower drains and other defective structures.

Yes, the facility received its certificate of occupancy from the Fire Department, perhaps triggering the end date of the warranty. However, the problems now requiring fixes were caused by the contractor, not the Department of Health. Should taxpayers be on the hook for the repairs?

Ellen Wilhite

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

