Letter: Too dangerous to wait for Trump to deliver

Donald Trump supporters say we must give the administration time. How much? Until we don’t get our Social Security or tax refunds? When we get sick because there’s no one to monitor our food? When hospitals are overwhelmed with infected patients because no one is left to do critical research? Until there’s another aviation crash with fatalities? Until family members are deported? When we’re crushed under junk fees? Until veterans cannot get care? When all our accounts are hacked? When those of us who are not rich end up bankrupt and homeless?

Democrats messed up. They did good things but poorly messaged them. They forced some people to do things they didn’t want to and ignored certain groups of voters and their concerns. Does the federal government need reform? Definitely. But destroying everything — with zero plans for afterwards — is absolutely reckless, not something to wait for or be celebrated.

Violet E. Horvath

Nuuanu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter