Letter: Trump and Musk can save divided America

Does anyone care that our country is almost bankrupt? Our Treasury is empty. If Donald Trump and Elon Musk cannot reduce our national debt soon, this country is doomed. The world will learn that we are broke. The U.S. dollar will fall. Without money, health care, education and other programs will suffer. Other countries will dictate terms to us.

We can thank Joe Biden and all the corrupt Democrats who became multi-millionaires for this. They did everything to fill their pockets and to ruin this country for Trump. How patriotic of the Democratic leadership.

Our country is so divided and in turmoil. It may be the end of our glorious country.

Clarence Chun

Kalihi

