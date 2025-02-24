Letter: Trump plays Uno reverse card on own prophecy

The new Donald Trump presidency has taken the expression “don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater” to a whole new level. Elon Musk and DOGE’s blanket federal budget cuts are being implemented with absolutely no regard for the consequences. As a result, promising cancer studies, emergency response and even air traffic control operations are being affected, often at the public’s peril.

Add to that the trade war, his unqualified Cabinet appointments and some very dangerous stances with the Ukraine and Gaza conflicts.

The safeguards and guard rails that were in place for Trump’s first term are no longer there. It’s anyone’s guess where this nightmare roller coaster ride will end.

How tragically ironic that the very thing he preached during his campaign (the country will end if he were not elected) is starting to happen within the first 30 days of his second term as president.

Matt Nakamura

Hawaii Kai

