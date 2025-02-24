Off the news: SHOPO OKs COVID hazard pay settlement

Was the result ever in doubt? “Yes” votes held sway in a Honolulu police officers union vote over whether to accept a COVID-19 hazard pay settlement with the city. The total payout will be more than $30 million, and initial payouts of $20,000 or more are expected to go out by June 30.

Approximately 94% of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) union voters — 890 out of 949 — voted in support of the settlement, officially a “Tentative Negotiated Hazard Pay Settlement Agreement.”