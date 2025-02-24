Editorial: Name price on city site naming rights

A bill allowing commercial sponsorship for city parks and other public facilities, and a resolution directing the city’s Department of Enterprise Services to seek a “naming rights” sponsor for Blaisdell Center, face potential consideration by the Honolulu City Council this week.

Both Bill 4 and Resolution 50 deserve public support and city adoption, because Honolulu’s public facilities deserve extra help.

Bill 4 comes before the full Council for a second reading Wednesday, after reporting out of committee on Feb. 11. Resolution 50, reported out of committee on Feb. 13, could be adopted.

The sponsorship bill, introduced in January by Council member Radiant Cordero, seeks to “create and enhance public-private relationships, including with individuals, corporations, and other organizations, through the creation of commercial sponsorships.” Bill 4 would allow a city agency’s director to approve sponsorship agreements for a term of up to five years, for contributions of up to $50,000. Approval from the full council would be required for contributions of $50,000 or more, or terms of five years or more.

Resolution 50, introduced this month by Augie Tulba and chair Tommy Waters, is oriented toward finding a big-ticket supporter — name-checking the University of Hawaii’s SimpliFi Arena, which got its moniker in return for a $5 million, 10-year naming rights agreement with the Bank of Hawaii.

Popular multi-use sites such as Blaisdell Center and the Waikiki Shell that accommodate community gatherings and celebrations, performances and concerts are essential for any city concerned with offering its residents a decent quality of life. And parks provide access to fresh air and greenery — essential for residents of all ages — as well as opportunities to gather for cultural or communal purposes.

However, popular sites are also subject to higher levels of wear and tear. Even with regular city attention and maintenance, a site can quickly be trashed by crowds or provide poor experiences for visitors when damaged or worn down.

A mechanism that allows civic-minded parties to contribute — to sponsor a public facility or park, spruce it up and help keep the public informed of its attractions — should be welcomed. Bill 4 and Resolution 50 do this.

Caution on Bill 4 has been expressed by members of Hawaii’s Outdoor Circle, which has successfully opposed billboards and obtrusive signage in Hawaii for more than a century — a service that should inspire gratitude from all Hawaii residents. Any potential violations of state law, which prohibits large, view-obstructing outdoor signage and billboards, are rightly objectionable to the organization, and by extension, to the public.

We agree that by no means should a city shortage of funds to maintain public facilities be a pretext for skirting signage rules that protect Hawaii and Honolulu from looking as jumbled and ticky-tacky as certain U.S. mainland tourist locations. Current law already prevents that, however, and so it shouldn’t be an issue.

The City Council should approve Bill 4, and it wouldn’t hurt to include restrictions on signage in Bill 4 that match or reinforce state law, addressing the Outdoor Circle Council’s legitimate concerns. Similarly, Resolution 50 endorses savvy city management, and so including language incorporating state law would be fitting.

Enthusiasm among some City Council members has already been on display, and one hopes this reflects the support of a Council majority: On Feb. 13, Tulba said he was “excited about the passing of Bill 4 so that we can really (go) full throttle.” Esther Kia‘aina, typically stalwart, offered “Just three words: ‘Go get ’em.’”