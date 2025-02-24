Honolulu-based Coast Guard crew patrols South Pacific
PETTY OFFICER 3RD CLASS JENNIFER NILSON / U.S. COAST GUARD
A 26-foot over-the-horizon cutter boat crew from Coast Guard Cutter Midgett approaches a fishing vessel.
Coast Guard Capt. Matthew Rooney, left, commanding officer of the Midgett, stands beside Commodore Quentin Randall, deputy chief of the New Zealand navy, during a media engagement in Wellington, New Zealand.
Coast Guard personnel from Coast Guard Cutter Midgett and Tuvaluan representatives wait for a law enforcement brief. The Coast Guard continues to strengthen partnerships with allies, including Tuvalu.