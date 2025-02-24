Safety measures prompted on Auloa Road Bridge in Maunawili

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Honolulu officials are implementing precautionary measures on the Auloa Road Bridge in Maunawili after identifying structural concerns related to a decaying timber pile that supports a portion of the bridge’s mauka — upstream — edge.

The bridge, built in 1921, is a low-traffic structure primarily used by residents and visitors to the Royal Hawaiian Golf Club.

Over the years, the aging infrastructure has been subjected to natural wear, and recent inspections revealed deterioration in one of its foundational timber piles.

In response, the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction is taking action to prevent further strain on the affected section.

Last week the Department of Facility Maintenance installed traffic barricades, delineators and signs to restrict access to a 4-foot-wide section on the upstream side of the bridge. This precaution aims to keep vehicle loads off the compromised area while allowing continued use of the bridge.

Despite the restriction, two 10-foot-wide travel lanes remain open to motorists, ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow across the bridge’s 20-foot width.

The restrictions will remain in place as officials develop rehabilitation plans.

Construction is expected to begin by mid-2026, pending necessary approvals and permits.

In recent years Maunawili has seen various infrastructure improvements. The Board of Water Supply launched a project on Jan. 23, 2023, to replace 16-inch water mains along Auloa Road and Ulukahiki Street, enhancing water service reliability for area residents.

City officials urge travelers to follow posted signs and comply with the restrictions to ensure safety.