Vital Statistics: Feb. 14-20, 2025

Today

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Feb. 14-20

>> Julie Lynn Bruggeman and John Allan Brandt

>> Kevin Sean Byrne and Janet Jean Hickerson

>> Pedro Luis Cardenas and Jocelyn Elisterio Campbell

>> Jonathan Noda Carlile and Laurence Fedelyse Sophie Fisette

>> Shiloh Lee Colon and Juston Graham Wilson

>> Laura Lynn Leina­ala Daniels and Keith Frank Samante

>> Quincy Adam Evatt and Emily Lorraine Miller

>> Lance Nelson Gallagher and Lois Mary Anders

>> Brooke Danielle Garrigus and Bryce Laurence Potvin

>> Daniel Colton Grass and Marriah Jo Menchaca

>> Dayna Gudmundson and Ryan Ernst Du Plessis

>> Casey Charles Heckman and Amber Danielle Harris

>> Marley Jo Hofmann and Connor Jake Bootz

>> Michael Lejuan Hollis and Maria Guadalupe Ramirez-Sierra

>> Juanne Galvizo Jose and Jayron Alejo Tagalicud

>> Kendra Ann Makanani Kyles and Joseph Michael Acevedo

>> Rebecca Lynn LaPenes and Richard Curtis Brandt

>> Kautious-Marie Kauluona‘auao Latham and Scotty Kahi Poni Me Ka Wai O Na‘auao Ehia-Salvador

>> Nicholas James McIntyre and Kelly Lynn Fedorka

>> Karla Isabel Moraga Nar­ciso and Roland Chris Bhairo

>> Kenol Policard Jr. and Emmalou Tampoy Delmo

>> Daniel Michael-­James Price and Jana Lunceford Alley

>> Brian Lee Snow and Hope Michelle Hoffman

>> Jericho Ke-mana-o-ka-la Andaya Sombrio and Kahoku Plotnik Palafox

>> Katarzyna Joanna Tomczak and Paul Lin

>> Bryan Verneus and Marissa Lillie Denlinger

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Feb. 14-20

>> Maverique Reign ‘Aeko Maui Akina-Watson

>> Marvin Theodore Anastasopulos Marmash

>> Jhanesty-Rose Estrellita Kaoewiokalani Kaleikaumaka Antone-Curti

>> Jase Masa Bailey

>> Aven Lanakila Lorayna Bangal

>> Isabella Grace Agustin Bangloy

>> Liwai James Keolanui Bayudan

>> Jianna Mae Jove Blue

>> Emree-Joy Kananiloaanuenue Marie Cruz

>> Kekoa Vincent Espiritu

>> Ivan-Ray Julius David Fleming

>> Emi Hana Fowler

>> Amarri Hartlyn Ann Gomes

>> Azaysha Marie Kehaulani Gomes

>> Reina Reese Mari Saragena Guillermo

>> Champ Ward Hall

>> Chase Keitaro Makoa Iwane-Aloy

>> Lily Rose Lazarte Juarez

>> Jahsias Kawika Kapoi

>> Celine Victoria Karlsson

>> Lilinoe Kahualea Lethia Belle Keawemauhili

>> Hayven-Anaiah Kaleonaheihali‘iaikauluwehiokanahele Keomaka

>> Quinn Lani Koenig

>> Zaylie Kailehua Mila Toro Lagpacan

>> Alina Leia Laupola

>> Henry Alexander Lawrence

>> Daisy Roa Lee

>> Maila Hi‘ipoi Kau‘ilani Lusia-Ann Lee

>> Steven Li

>> John Wolf Lockhart

>> Keauanuenue Taliilelagi Malele Maiava

>> Ember Kamahina‘alohilohi Marigmen

>> James Patrick Panetta

>> Ellen Catherine Grace Powell

>> Phoebe Noelle Grace Powell

>> Elijah Morgan Simpson

>> Zerachiel Julius Raphael Lu Sooialo

>> Eliza Iveryanne Bernadette Surls-Aquino

>> Emilio Scott Tucker

>> Lola Jade Velasquez

>> Taimana Manaiakalani Wong

