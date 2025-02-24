Vital Statistics: Feb. 14-20, 2025
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Feb. 14-20
>> Julie Lynn Bruggeman and John Allan Brandt
>> Kevin Sean Byrne and Janet Jean Hickerson
Don't miss out on what's happening!
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
>> Pedro Luis Cardenas and Jocelyn Elisterio Campbell
>> Jonathan Noda Carlile and Laurence Fedelyse Sophie Fisette
>> Shiloh Lee Colon and Juston Graham Wilson
>> Laura Lynn Leinaala Daniels and Keith Frank Samante
>> Quincy Adam Evatt and Emily Lorraine Miller
>> Lance Nelson Gallagher and Lois Mary Anders
>> Brooke Danielle Garrigus and Bryce Laurence Potvin
>> Daniel Colton Grass and Marriah Jo Menchaca
>> Dayna Gudmundson and Ryan Ernst Du Plessis
>> Casey Charles Heckman and Amber Danielle Harris
>> Marley Jo Hofmann and Connor Jake Bootz
>> Michael Lejuan Hollis and Maria Guadalupe Ramirez-Sierra
>> Juanne Galvizo Jose and Jayron Alejo Tagalicud
>> Kendra Ann Makanani Kyles and Joseph Michael Acevedo
>> Rebecca Lynn LaPenes and Richard Curtis Brandt
>> Kautious-Marie Kauluona‘auao Latham and Scotty Kahi Poni Me Ka Wai O Na‘auao Ehia-Salvador
>> Nicholas James McIntyre and Kelly Lynn Fedorka
>> Karla Isabel Moraga Narciso and Roland Chris Bhairo
>> Kenol Policard Jr. and Emmalou Tampoy Delmo
>> Daniel Michael-James Price and Jana Lunceford Alley
>> Brian Lee Snow and Hope Michelle Hoffman
>> Jericho Ke-mana-o-ka-la Andaya Sombrio and Kahoku Plotnik Palafox
>> Katarzyna Joanna Tomczak and Paul Lin
>> Bryan Verneus and Marissa Lillie Denlinger
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Feb. 14-20
>> Maverique Reign ‘Aeko Maui Akina-Watson
>> Marvin Theodore Anastasopulos Marmash
>> Jhanesty-Rose Estrellita Kaoewiokalani Kaleikaumaka Antone-Curti
>> Jase Masa Bailey
>> Aven Lanakila Lorayna Bangal
>> Isabella Grace Agustin Bangloy
>> Liwai James Keolanui Bayudan
>> Jianna Mae Jove Blue
>> Emree-Joy Kananiloaanuenue Marie Cruz
>> Kekoa Vincent Espiritu
>> Ivan-Ray Julius David Fleming
>> Emi Hana Fowler
>> Amarri Hartlyn Ann Gomes
>> Azaysha Marie Kehaulani Gomes
>> Reina Reese Mari Saragena Guillermo
>> Champ Ward Hall
>> Chase Keitaro Makoa Iwane-Aloy
>> Lily Rose Lazarte Juarez
>> Jahsias Kawika Kapoi
>> Celine Victoria Karlsson
>> Lilinoe Kahualea Lethia Belle Keawemauhili
>> Hayven-Anaiah Kaleonaheihali‘iaikauluwehiokanahele Keomaka
>> Quinn Lani Koenig
>> Zaylie Kailehua Mila Toro Lagpacan
>> Alina Leia Laupola
>> Henry Alexander Lawrence
>> Daisy Roa Lee
>> Maila Hi‘ipoi Kau‘ilani Lusia-Ann Lee
>> Steven Li
>> John Wolf Lockhart
>> Keauanuenue Taliilelagi Malele Maiava
>> Ember Kamahina‘alohilohi Marigmen
>> James Patrick Panetta
>> Ellen Catherine Grace Powell
>> Phoebe Noelle Grace Powell
>> Elijah Morgan Simpson
>> Zerachiel Julius Raphael Lu Sooialo
>> Eliza Iveryanne Bernadette Surls-Aquino
>> Emilio Scott Tucker
>> Lola Jade Velasquez
>> Taimana Manaiakalani Wong