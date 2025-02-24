No. 5 UH water polo upsets No. 3 UCLA

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Ema Vernoux scored four goals and Bernadette Doyle posted a hat trick as the fifth-ranked University of Hawaii water polo team knocked off No. 3 UCLA 8-5 on Sunday for third place at the Barbara Kalbus Invitational at the Anteater Aquatics Complex in Irvine, Calif.

It was the first win for the Rainbow Wahine (10-3) over the Bruins since Feb. 24, 2011. UCLA had won the last 21 meetings since and entered Sunday’s match with a 59-3 lead in the all-time series.

The Wahine held UCLA to 5-for-29 (17.2%) shooting from the field, including 2-for-7 on power-play opportunities and 1-for-3 on penalty shots. Daisy Logtens had nine saves in UH’s second win over a top-four team in the national polls during the tournament.

UCLA led 2-0 after the first quarter but scored three in the second stanza to tie it at 3-all. UH went ahead 5-3 after the third period.

UH will open Big West play at UC Santa Barbara on March 7.

San Diego State shuts out Wahine

Dee Dee Hernandez allowed two hits over five innings as No. 23 San Diego State beat Hawaii 8-0, shortening the game with a seven-run top of the seventh inning at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic at Cathedral City, Calif.

Bella Espinoza batted 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Aztecs, who compiled 12 hits. Carys Murakami and Kolbi Kochi each went 1-for-2 for the Wahine.

Wahine sailors take fifth

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine placed fifth in the South Florida Team Race over the weekend in Bayboro Harbor in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Competing against a field composed of East Coast schools, UH finished the weekend with a 5-6 record through a double round-robin tournament, including two wins each over Florida State and Rollins College, and a split of the series against host South Florida. College of Charleston finished first.

UH’s squad featured seven sailors — Martha Schuessler, Morgan Carew, Sophia Shaeffer, Elin Reigstad, Vivian Bonsager, Avery Hogue and Stella Taherian.