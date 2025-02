Wrestling fans watched Saturday’s high school state wrestling championships at the Blaisdell Arena. This group cheered for Kahuku’s Pai‘ea Kamakaala, who won the 120-pound crown.

106

KOAN HOTEMA

(Kalani)

dec. Ryder Loughlin (Mililani) 6-4

Match recap: Loughlin kept it close from the start, but in their third matchup, Hotema was in control to win a third time. This is the junior’s first gold medal.

Quote: “I’m so glad to be part of what I’ve always dreamt of since I started wrestling. (Loughlin) is a really tough opponent. He always pushes me. My mindset has changed drastically since freshman year. I’m able to tolerate more stress and pressure. Instead of thinking of not losing, now I think of how am I going to win.”

113

ANALU WOODE

(Nanakuli)

def. Colt Kalaukoa (Castle) tech. fall 3:17

Match recap: The freshman had already defeated Kaulukoa, last year’s 106-pound state champion, twice during the season. Woode showed why he is pound-for-pound the best boys freshman in the state. Whispers of a grand slam swirl around Nanakuli’s first boys state champion since 1985.

Quote: “It was a little different. I was a little nervous with all the lights on me. The crowd. I love the atmosphere. I feel like there’s a lot of people supporting me here. I feel good.”

120

PAI‘EA KAMAKAALA

(Kahuku)

dec. Irving Bicoy (Pearl City) 4-3

Match recap: The two rivals met in last year’s 113 state final, won by Kamakaala, 10-9. This time, Kamakaala led Bicoy 4-2 entering the third period en route to his second state championship. The win was a matter of will rather than technique, the junior said.

Quote: “It’s all mental. The mind is way stronger than the whole body. I just tried. I had fun. Having fun is so amazing. I’m blessed to do this all the time. It’s my second one so it’s fun.”

126

ELI SUAN

(Saint Louis)

def. McKenna Manago (Pearl City) fall 1:11

Match recap: Suan, a junior, was active and aggressive, dipping into his arsenal to keep Manago, a talented freshman, off center.

Quote: “I stick to my game plan, just get to his leg with singles. I like to trip. I’m a judo guy. I knew my top was strong. He’s a freshman, a great wrestler. I got to my bar and I finished it.”

132

HUNTER BERGER

(Saint Louis)

dec. Paliku Chang (Kamehameha) MD 9-1

Match recap: It was a preseason match against Chang when Berger suffered an ankle injury. Despite missing a large chunk of the season, the juniorreturned to to beat Chang in the ILH final, then again Saturday for his third state title.

Quote: “I just wrestled my game. I got him twice with my snap-downs. I’m going for my fourth title. I’m coming back next year better.”

138

BLAKE ABERNATHY

(Kamehameha-Maui)

dec. Daniel Tauyan (Leilehua) 5-3

Match recap: It was 2-all in the final minute when Abernathy used a “far side fireman” move to take the lead for good over Tauyan. This is the first gold medal for the junior.

Quote: “We have the best wrestling room in the state. I train with Mikah (Labuanan). He’s the best guy in the entire country. My first match (on Friday), I had some nerves, but we practice so hard. I have the utmost faith in my team.”

144

TYGER TAAM

(Moanalua)

def. Koen Shigemoto (Mililani) tech. fall (2:22)

Match recap: Taam finished his senior year 30-0 and completed the rare grand slam with an unbeaten career record 98-0, overwhelming Shigemoto in the second period.

Quote: “I thought the match would be longer, but before the match all I was doing was visualization, visualizing teching (technical fall) or pinning him. I tell myself every day that I’m going to become a four-time state champ. My whole life since I was 4 I’ve been training, working hard every day and it finally paid off.”

150

MIKAH LABUANAN

(Kamehameha-Maui)

def. Samson Paaluhi (Kamehameha) fall 1:52

Match recap: Labuanan is the first MIL wrestler to become a boys grand-slam champion. Labuanan gave Paaluhi his only loss after 15 victories.

Quote: “To win it for Maui is huge. I love my island Maui. To have my lahui there, everyone supporting me and loving me, to come here and represent them and make history, that means so much to me. It’s bigger than I am. It’s bigger than our program.”

157

BRYSON ADRIC

(Baldwin)

dec. Cole Rodriguez (Roosevelt) MD 14-4

Match recap: A close battle from start to finish, Adric, a senior, used a unique move to take the lead and go out as a state champion.

Quote: “I did the Russian snap. That’s one of the good moves I use. I got it from Instagram two years ago. I did it at practice and found out it works on people. It’s just a fake and a snap move. I’m tired.”

165

KEEGAN GOEAS

(Castle)

def. Hunter Paclib (Kamehameha) fall 3:48

Match recap: Goeas, last year’s 157 state champion, was patient and disciplined en route to his second title, capping his senior year.

Quote: “I was expecting faster. I trained too hard for this. I just kept up the pressure, not stopping. I don’t even cut weight. I wake up happy.”

175

GAVIN BUELOW

(Punahou)

def. Ramsey Nishida (Kamehameha) fall 5:50

Match recap: Their fifth matchup this year went well for Buelow, a junior who captured his first state title.

Quote: “It mainly just staying disciplined with my stance and not getting out of position very much. Not taking sloppy shots. It was a tough match. One thing that definitely helps is setting new goals every week. I want to be a little bit better every time.”

190

SHAEDON KANOA

(Kahuku)

def. Mathis Nera-Voa (Mililani) fall 2:47

Match recap: Kanoa pinned Nera-Voa in less than a minute in December. In the state final, the senior led 11-5 after one period, but the Mililani junior was within 11-8 when Kanoa pinned him.

Quote: “All I was thinking about in that moment was my mom. It’s been a tough ride. I just want to thank all my coaches for everything.”

215

WILLIAM GAUCHER

(Kaiser)

dec. Benjamin Honebein (Kailua) 10-6

Match recap: Honebein, a junior, trailed 8-0 entering the third period, but cut it to 8-6 before the senior, Gaucher, prevailed. It was Gaucher’s fifth win over Honebein in five tries this season.

Quote: “To be honest, his shots were better than I anticipated. Absolutely, I was a little out of breath. I’m going to try to push back a little bit. Don’t let him get the shot and try not to be too cocky. I might try to go to college on the mainland, wrestle there a little bit. Hopefully, drop a weight class.”

285

PITA TAKAFUA

(Baldwin)

dec. Ku Miner (Pearl City) UTB (Ultimate Tiebreaker in overtime) 3-2

Match recap: In the second overtime period, Pearl City coaches had a question for officials, which inadvertently gave the exhausted Takafua the rest he needed. Even if it was for just 30 seconds. The junior broke away from Miner for the winning point.

Quote: “That got me a little breather. I could take whatever seconds of rest I needed. I needed it all. He is a tough opponent. I give him a lot of respect, especially since I’m 20 pounds heavier than him.”