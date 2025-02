Kamehameha’s Jax Realin reacted after the senior got her arm raised in victory during Saturday’s state girls championships at the Blaisdell Arena. Realin won her third state title to cap a stellar career.

100

SERAH

YOGI

(Pearl City)

def. Taylen Babas-Masuno (Hilo), tech. fall, 18-2

Match recap: The junior earned a takedown in the first period and then took off for eight points in the second and ended the match with the senior on her back.

Quote: “I can’t believe this just happened, I was always dreaming of being a state champ since I was 10 years old and for the past two years I feel like my heart was really broken. But to finally win and get first place is unbelievable, and I am so thankful for all of my coaches and partners. I couldn’t do it without them.”

105

CHLOE

OBUHANYCH

(Pearl City)

def. Tia Hotema (Kalani) fall 4:43

Match recap: The junior earned two takedowns before the freshman could earn a point, then earned another takedown in the third period before ending it.

Quote: “I don’t know how to feel. It feels like a dream right now and I feel so relieved that I was able to win for the first time. Unlike my other state titles (air riflery) this is the one I felt I deserved more since I’ve been doing it the longest and I put a lot more work into this.”

110

AURIANA

WAKINEKONA

(Kamehameha)

def. Kaloni Brown (Hilo) fall 4:36

Match recap: Pulled off the upset of the tournament in the battle of freshmen, fighting back from a takedown seven seconds into the match and took a 9-7 lead going into the third period before getting a reversal and pin.

Quote: “I saw an opportunity and just took it, that’s the only girl I lost to this season so it was a big match for me. I was so nervous but my teammates and parents just kept telling me to be confident and trust my wrestling. When I wrestled her at Paani she kept doing a slideby to me, and when she did it to me for the first takedown I kind of knew I had to keep my arm protecting my lead leg and the rest was just wrestling.”

115

AMAYA

KAPIHE

(Kapolei)

dec. Stacallen Mahoe (Nanakuli), 11-5

Match recap: The freshman prevailed in a back-and-forth match, trailing 4-3 early in the second period and taking the lead for good on a takedown before sealing it with a takedown after finding herself in trouble.

Quote: “That felt really amazing, this is my first year. Crushing varsity 115 and she always gave me a hard time but I finally did it. She gets in my head all of the time, but now I was so excited to go against her again, the fourth time and I always lost. I want to thank all of my coaches, I am very thankful for them.”

120

NAHENAHE

KALAMAU

(Moanalua)

def Tatiana Paragas (Punahou) fall 3:36

Match recap: The sophomore traded takedowns for escapes to build a 6-2 lead before getting another takedown in the second period for a 9-4 lead before ending it with a pin. She has two state championships in two years.

Quote: “It all came down to this moment, I have trained for this match all my life. All of the sweat and the tears, my dad really pushed me and my supporters believed in me and it really helped me push through in this match. I just gotta get back in the room and train harder because it is only going to get harder from here.”

125

RYLIE

NISHIDA

(Kamehameha)

dec. Makayla Paclib (Mililani) 5-3

Match recap: The senior rallied after being down 3-0 after a takedown in the first period but fought back and finally took the lead on a takedown with eight seconds left for her second state title after missing the entire season with a nerve injury.

Quote: “I was just pushing through every day and working with my dad with my PT and going to wrestling practices and just sticking through what was my final go. I feel incredibly happy it worked out my way through the final seconds, I was just praying and trusting God about my outcome for tonight. I feel like he is right beside me cheering me on.”

130

JAX

REALIN

(Kamehameha)

def. Piikea Joy (Baldwin) fall 2:38

Match recap: The first period ended scoreless with Joy seeming to not want to engage before Realin chose to start the second on the bottom and immediately escaped, turning it into a takedown and pin.

Quote: “Everything just building up to this moment (whew). It feels very accomplishing. I wanted her to come to me and I know how to wrestle calm and collective especially in big arenas like this, so I just kept my composure, didn’t try to rush anything or force anything, just saw what was open and went for it.”

135

TE’ATA

MATA’AFA GROVE

(Baldwin)

dec. Paige Taasan (Hilo) 14-8

Match recap: Mata’afa Grove won the first period and Taasan won the second to give the Viking senior a 7-6 edge with two minutes left but the Bear dominated when it mattered with an escape, takedown and nearfall.

Quote: “She was strong and I just felt stronger, I broke the curse (after two straight finals losses). I trained harder, I had a goal and that pushed me more through the match. I felt stronger this year, I practiced more, my mom pushed me and my dad pushed me and helped me get better and better every day.”

140

TAYDEM

UYEMURA

(Pearl City)

dec. Nohilani Kukonu (Moanalua) MD 9-1

Match recap: Uyemura started strong against her fellow state champion and never let up, collecting a takedown 10 seconds into the match and adding another to begin the second period. Kukonu’s only points came off an escape with six seconds left.

Quote: “I’m just grateful God gave me the opportunity to wrestle and led me to the past two finals. I actually came to wrestle today. I think I had more of the thrill last year because it was my first time winning, it obviously feels great but last year was something new. I didn’t care if I was going to gas myself out, I didn’t save any energy because it was my last match senior year so give it all. Just went out there to fight.”

145

KALEIALOHAMAIKALANI

YASUMURA

(Moanalua)

dec. Malie Vickery-Mafi (Kamehameha-Hawaii) 10-4

Match recap: The seniors battled a tentative slog through two periods before Yasumura worked an escape in the second and took over the third, breaking a 1-1 tie with a Hulk Smash takedown and nearfall. The Warrior worked a reversal late in the match but it wasn’t enough.

Quote: “It feels good to kind of make my family proud, make my coaches and whole team proud because they put so much into me practicing with me every day, they support me even though it’s been rough and they have been through thick and thin with me. It feels good to give back to them after everything they have done for me. Even when I lose they are still there for me.”

155

ZAIRA

SUGUI

(Moanalua)

dec. Kaimaile Wong-Stone (King Kekaulike) MD 16-4

Match recap: The junior dominated for her second state title, working takedowns in the first two periods before getting two more in the third and nearly pinning the sophomore before holding off a desperate late charge.

Quote: “For me it was a little harder this year because I overthought the match and didn’t keep my head in the game, I was just getting filled up with my mistakes and how she was coming back at me. I could have done better but I came off with the win so it’s time to enjoy but now it finally helped me get to know the mistakes I need to work on for next season and when I travel offseason.”

170

JAHLIA

MIGUEL

(Baldwin)

def. Alazhandra Williams (Farrington), fall 1:00

Match recap: The senior only spent a minute under the bright lights after hours of warming up in the freezing arena, earning a takedown 24 seconds into the match before sticking her fellow senior’s shoulders to the mat to set off an incredible celebration.

Quote: “This is so special because I just wish I had every single girl on my team here wrestling and competing today and we know that we were not able to have every girl, we could only bring seven girls. I wish my senior year had a different outcome but I had to finish it for my team. Because of the team and I wanted to do it for my family, they support me 100 deep.”

190

SERENIA

MEREDITH

(Pearl City)

dec. Hiilei Tuikolongahau (Kamehameha), 13-11

Match recap: The senior found herself down 8-4 going into the third period and got taken down to begin the third before rallying with a reversal and nearfall as she worked a pin for 45 seconds and got her crucial points with eight seconds left.

Quote: “All I could hear was my teammates cheering me on and I think that’s what pushed me to not give up. It all just happened so fast, I was looking for everything that was there. I came up second place my junior year and it was my dream to make it to the championship. Honestly I didn’t think I would even be a state champion but I put in so much work and so much countless hours and this is all I have ever wanted.”

235

ZOE-SHALOM

AHUE BOLOSAN

(Leilehua)

def. Janelle Mattos (Waipahu) fall 1:40

Match recap: The junior punctuated her second state title, and first with the Mules, with a takedown and pin after and initial feeling out process against a competitor she describes as her “best friend who is an amazing wrestler.”

Quote: “I couldn’t even imagine getting one, so having two is amazing. Being able to say that I have two state titles and being able to talk to other people and just being able to brag about it is amazing. The pressure of being a state champ definitely hit me last week when I lost and girls were talking crap about me after that and all I can say is ‘just keep wrestling. Stay humble, stay hungry.’ That loss helped me a lot.”