Pair slams door on Hawaii high school wrestling careers

Kamehameha-Maui’s Mikah Labuanan, and Moanalua’s Tyger Taam, above, both flashed four fingers signaling their fourth state titles after winning in Saturday’s state wrestling championships at the Blaisdell Arena.

Some of Hawaii’s greatest high school athletes woke up on Sunday fat and happy.

The HHSAA crowned 28 state champions at the Texaco Wrestling Championships, rewarding them for their sacrifices in the wrestling room and at the dinner table with a shiny gold medal. After months of being hungry for a victory, champions were free to dig in on actual food.

“Man, I’ve been eating protein stuff and electrolytes all day,” Moanalua’s Tyger Taam said. “Maybe a good steak or something.”

Taam and Kamehameha- Maui’s Mikah Labuanan completed the ultimate quest with their fourth state titles, and Kamehameha’s Jax Realin and Jahlia Miguel shrugged off losses early in their careers to grab their third crowns. Pearl City’s Taydem Uyemura, Keegan Goeas of Castle and Kamehameha’s Rylie Nishida.

As great an achievement as multiple state titles is, getting your first in your last chance might be even sweeter, as Kaiser’s William Gaucher, Pearl City’s Serenia Meredith, Moanalua’s Kaleialohamaikalani Yasumura, Kahuku’s Shaedon Kanoa and Bryson Adric of Baldwin can attest.

Zoe-Shalom Ahue Bolosan of Leilehua, Jeremy Kamakaala of Kahuku and Moanalua’s Zaira Sugui repeated as juniors and will go for three next year.

There are plenty of potential slammers in the queue, beginning with Hunter Berger of Saint Louis getting the ultimate target on his back as a junior. After that, Moanalua’s Nahenahe Kalamau is halfway home by winning as a freshman and sophomore. Among freshmen who burst on the scene this season, Analu Woode of Nanakuli, Kapolei’s Amaya Kapihe and Auriana Wakinekona — who pulled off the upset of the evening by pinning fellow freshman Kaloni Brown of Hilo — are in play for 2028.

If they get there, and there is a long row to hoe, it is never too early to think about how to celebrate. Labuanan had his annual bubble tea before his match and was already eager for something more.

“I’ll be definitely having some ice cream,” Labuanan said with a big smile after winning. “Kona Mud Coffee, it’s my favorite.”