Scoreboard – February 24, 2025

Calendar
TODAY
BASEBALL
College: Wichita State vs. Chaminade,
2 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.
GOLF
ILH: 7 a.m. at Leilehua Golf Course and West Loch Golf Course.
TUESDAY
No local sporting events scheduled.
Baseball
MLB Spring training
Sunday
Washington 11, NY Mets 6
Houston 11, St. Louis 6
Toronto 8, Boston 7
Pittsburgh 5, Minnesota 1
Baltimore 7, Philadelphia 3
Tampa Bay 4, Atlanta 2
Detroit 4, NY Yankees 0
Miami 1, NY Mets 1 (tie)
Cleveland 14, LA Angels 2
Athletics 4, Colorado 0
LA Dodgers 8, San Diego 3
San Francisco 5, Cincinnati 2
Chi. Cubs 6, Texas 5
Kansas City 4, Chi. White Sox 3
Seattle 11, Arizona 5
Colorado 6, Milwaukee 1
Today
NY Mets at St. Louis, 8:05 am.
Toronto at Detroit, 8:05 a.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 8:05 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 8:05 a.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 8:05 a.m.
Miami at Houston, 8:05 a.m.
NY Yankees at Boston, 8:05 a.m.
Texas at Chi. White Sox, 10:05 a.m.
LA Dodgers at Cincinnati, 10:05 a.m.
Athletics at Kansas City, 10:05 a.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:05 a.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 10:10 a.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 10:10 a.m.
Chi. Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 a.m.
San Francisco at LA Angels, 10:10 a.m.
PACWEST
Saturday
At Francis Wong Stadium
Fresno Pacific 13, Hawaii Hilo 1, 7 inn.
Leading hitter—Hilo: Arthur Soto 2b.
Fresno Pacific 8, Hawaii Hilo 1, 7 inn.
Leading hitter—Hilo: Vance Oshiro 2-3.
At Santa Barbara, Calif.
Westmont 7, Chaminade 2
Leading hitters—CU: Aydan Lobetos 2-5; Casey Kudell 3-5; Jackson Dorn 2-3, HR,
2 runs.
Westmont 7, Chaminade 6
Leading hitters—CU: Casey Kudell 2 runs; Safea Villaruz-Mauai 3-4, HR, 4 RBIs.