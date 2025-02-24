Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, February 24, 2025 72° Today's Paper

Sports

UH pitchers combine on a 1-hitter to give Hawaii 3-1 series win over Wichita State

By Stephen Tsai

Today Updated 11:57 p.m.

Editors' Picks

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UH pitchers Liam O’Brien, at top, and Freddy Rodriguez worked against the Wichita State Shockers during Sunday’s game at Les Murakami Stadium.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

UH pitchers Liam O’Brien, at top, and Freddy Rodriguez worked against the Wichita State Shockers during Sunday’s game at Les Murakami Stadium.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii pitcher Freddy Rodriguez (12) works against the Wichita St. Shockers during the sixth inning of an NCAA baseball game, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Honolulu.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii pitcher Freddy Rodriguez (12) works against the Wichita St. Shockers during the sixth inning of an NCAA baseball game, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Honolulu.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Xaige Lancaster hits a sacrifice fly for an RBI against Wichita State during Sunday’s game at Les Murakami Stadium.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii’s Xaige Lancaster hits a sacrifice fly for an RBI against Wichita State during Sunday’s game at Les Murakami Stadium.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UH pitchers Liam O’Brien, at top, and Freddy Rodriguez worked against the Wichita State Shockers during Sunday’s game at Les Murakami Stadium.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii pitcher Freddy Rodriguez (12) works against the Wichita St. Shockers during the sixth inning of an NCAA baseball game, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Honolulu.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Xaige Lancaster hits a sacrifice fly for an RBI against Wichita State during Sunday’s game at Les Murakami Stadium.