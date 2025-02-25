Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Eric Thompson guilty of murder in shooting death of his wife’s ex-lover

By Leila Fujimori

JAMM AQUINO / FEB. 13 Eric Thompson, left, looks to his right after looking at a piece of evidence presented to him on the witness stand by his defense attorney Nelson Goo, right, in the circuit courtroom of Judge Paul Wong in Honolulu earlier this month. Thompson was found guilty today of second-degree murder for fatally shooting his wife’s ex-lover Jon Tokuhara three years ago.

An Oahu Circuit Court jury found Eric Thompson guilty of second-degree murder today in his second trial for the 2022 killing of his wife’s ex-lover.

The verdict was announced in court after 2:30 p.m. The jury also found him guilty of a firearms charge.

The 12 jurors deliberated over four days, starting midday Wednesday following a month-long trial, which began Jan. 21 with opening statements and evidence.

Thompson’s first trial in the summer of 2023 ended in a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

He was found guilty today in the Jan. 12, 2022, shooting death of Waipahu acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara, who had an affair with Thompson’s wife, Joyce.

The jury was given the option of manslaughter if they found the defendant was under extreme emotional mental disturbance. Manslaughter has a maximum 20-year sentence. Second-degree murder has a penalty of life with the possibility of parole.

The state’s case was based on circumstantial evidence, which included DNA analysis that found there was a high probability that the DNA from a bucket hat worn by a suspect caught on multiple surveillance videos in the area of Tokuhara’s clinic, was that of Thompson.

It also excluded Tokuhara’s girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend’s DNA.

The prosecution painted Thompson as a controlling husband, who kept control over his wife by having her sign a post-marital agreement, which would allow him to get full custody of their only child and their house, in the event of a divorce.

Surveillance footage of a truck that looked like Thompson’s 2014 Chevy Silverado was also prominently featured, leaving his home in Wailupe near Aina Haina, then in Waipahu.

The defense said the state’s case was full of holes, had a flawed timeline and suggested several other possible suspects, including scorned women, the exes of Tokuhara’s girlfriend and former romantic interests.

Thompson’s attorneys suggested the shooting could have been a robbery. They said the suspect in the bucket hat did not resemble Thompson.

