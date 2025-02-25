Man, 64, dies after being pinned under dump truck in Salt Lake

A 64-year-old man died today after he was run over by the stalled dump truck that he was trying to fix in Salt Lake, authorities said.

According to a Honolulu Police Department report, at about 10:45 a.m., the truck “was having mechanical issues” when the man “exited his vehicle to address the issue.”

The man told his passenger, a 33-year-old woman, to sit in the driver seat and engage the brakes. “While engaging the brake, it malfunctioned at which time the vehicle then rolled forward and ran over the 64-year-old male,” the HPD Traffic Division report said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said paramedics responded to the incident on the 2800 block of Ala Ilima Street and treated the victim who had been “pinned under a large industrial truck.”

He was taken in critical condition to an emergency room where he was pronounced dead, police said.

This was Oahu’s 11th traffic fatality this year compared with five at the same time in 2024.