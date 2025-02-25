Man critically injured in Lanakila shooting; suspect at large

Honolulu police are searching for a man suspected of opening fire on a group of friends in a parking lot early Sunday morning in the Lanakila area, critically injuring a 31-year-old man.

Officers with the Honolulu Police Department responded to reports of “multiple gunshots and people screaming” at around 3:30 a.m.

Investigators determined that “the 31-year-old male victim was hanging out in the parking lot with a group of friends when gunshots were fired in their direction. The victim and his friends attempted to flee but the victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported by personal vehicle to a nearby hospital in critical condition,” according to a description of the incident released by HPD.

The suspect fled in an unknown vehicle before police arrived. No arrests have been made, and police have opened a first-degree attempted murder investigation.