Popular Aina Haina shave ice shop closes after 30 years

Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha, a popular shave ice shop in Aina Haina, closed its doors Monday after nearly 30 years in business.

A long line of customers visited the shop on its last day of business Monday for their favorite combination of shave ice, and to bid farewell to its namesake and longtime owner Clayton Chang, or “Uncle Clay.”

The closure had been announced earlier this year, with no plans for another location.

“While our beloved House is closing, the spirit of Pure Aloha will live on — in the relationships we’ve built, the memories we’ve created, and the lessons we’ve learned,” said the business in a statement posted online. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve – our team, guests, and community – while pursuing our heartfelt dreams. We are proud of the impact our sincere efforts have made – from big and small to seen and unseen ways – by creating a space dedicated to our vision of ‘One World ‘Ohana Living Pure Aloha.’”

Chang bought the former business, “Doe Fang,” a neighborhood candy shop in 1996, ran it for 14 years and then renamed it Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha in 2011.

Chang teamed up with his nephew, Bronson Chang, to offer all-natural, homemade and handcrafted shave ice with fresh fruits — and at one point, opened a new store at Ala Moana Center.

The Ala Moana Center store closed in 2020, citing struggles exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In answers to frequently asked questions posted online, the business said the decision to close in Aina Haina was due to a “multifaced list of reasons” but that the business and operating model became increasingly unsustainable.

In the meantime, the business is planning to finish its “One World ‘Ohana” project, a commemorative book about the shop and its legacy.

A closing community celebration is scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday.