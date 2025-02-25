State to host job fair aimed at departing federal workers

A state job fair is scheduled for Friday to interest federal workers affected by an ongoing effort by President Donald Trump to dramatically shrink the federal workforce.

The hiring event is being hosted by the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations in downtown Honolulu for attendees to explore available jobs and interview for positions at DLIR and other state agencies.

“We invite individuals impacted by recent federal policy changes to explore career opportunities within our department or consider other state positions,” DLIR Director Jade Butay said in a statement. “We have immediate openings and an expedited hiring process for those interested in continuing their careers in public service.”

The fair is scheduled to run from from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in rooms 310, 313 and 314 inside the Princess Ruth Keelikolani Building at 830 Punchbowl St.

DLIR’s event is part of an initiative titled Operation Hire Hawaii created on Feb. 18 via an executive order from Gov. Josh Green to quickly place qualified applicants discharged from federal employment into unfilled state jobs.

About 5,000 state civil service jobs, excluding public school teacher positions, were vacant as of Feb. 11, according to the state Department of Human Resources Development.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“We value the experience and dedication of federal workers,” DHRD Director Brenna Hashimoto said in a statement. “We are eager to welcome those impacted by the changes at the federal level to our workforces, as we believe they will make an immediate, positive impact.”