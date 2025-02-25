Letter: Free speech must come with accountability

Tuesday, February 25, 2025
With all the talk of free speech on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and other platforms, I agree there should be the right to say what you want. But not anonymously.
There are consequences for speaking freely, and the accused or slandered must have the right to rebuttal directly with the source to hold them accountable.
Even if it is hate speech or threats, the author’s true name and contact info have to be available. If it’s a crime, then you need to have the person’s real name to report it to the police. No lies or accusations should be allowed without the party being accountable for what they say.
Linda Nikcevich
Kailua
