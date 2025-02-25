Letter: Protecting reefs starts with saving key fish

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Coral reefs are vital to Hawaii’s ecosystems, yet Oahu’s reefs are in grave danger. Once vibrant and full of life, many are now overrun by algae, their brilliant colors fading to gray as the corals suffocate and die. This tragic decline threatens not just the reefs, but the countless species and communities that depend on them.

Herbivorous fish such as parrotfish and nenue, which eat the algae smothering our reefs, are disappearing around Oahu. Without these critical grazers, corals struggle to recover from increasing threats, leaving reefs more vulnerable to collapse.

The proposed bag limits for kala, nenue and uhu in House Bill 360 offer a practical solution to restore fish populations and promote reef recovery. By protecting these fish, we take a necessary step toward ensuring the survival of our reefs and the communities that rely on them.

If we don’t act now, we risk losing these precious ecosystems forever.

Claire Mohler

Waikiki

