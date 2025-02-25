Letter: Protest at state Capitol could be inflection point

The protest demonstration on Feb. 17 was the largest, most enthusiastic and inspiring I have seen in many years of participating in events like these at the state Capitol. The turnout was beyond anything in memory. Those who came carried signs with the most heartfelt messages they could think of to express their determination to defend equity and inclusion for all and our democratic rights.

Afterward, a longtime friend of mine who attended the protest expressed his enormous relief. Like many of us in these days of depressing news, he understood the damage being done to desperately needed federal departments and programs. Like so many people, he felt resistance was hopeless. But on that Monday, he saw the people of Hawaii organizing resistance and he felt empowered and, for the first time, full of hope. Indeed, someday we may look back on this day as a historic turning point.

Noel Kent

Manoa

