Letter: Put nuclear energy study money toward real issues

No to nuclear power plants in Hawaii! Fix HECO and prioritize, pursue and maximize renewable solar, wind and geothermal energy sources first.

We can’t build rail on time and on budget, we can’t decide on where to dump our opala — yet move on pay increases for elected officials without constituents’ input? What happened to the new Aloha Stadium that was to open in 2023? Enough with the embarrassing boondoggles.

Instead of more studies, use our tax dollars and effectively address community priorities like safety, crime, homelessness, housing, the economy, health care and insurance costs. There are plenty of real issues, concerns and needs that deserve attention, resources and political will.

Otherwise, we’ll keep losing hard-working residents to the mainland and beyond.

Let’s reverse these trends, get serious, and work to preserve and enhance Hawaii for future generations.

Dean Nakasone

Kuliouou

