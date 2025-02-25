Letter: ‘Water warrior’ Lau’s plaudits well-deserved

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Bob Sigall had honored the Board of Water Supply’s manager and chief engineer, Ernie Lau, with his Community Impact Award (“Annual awards bestowed for contributions to Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, Rearview Mirror, Jan. 5, 2024). Now, Kathy Higa and her Moanalua Valley Community Association honors and publicly thanks Lau for his steadfast leadership to protect our water (“Mahalo to isle water advocate Ernie Lau,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Feb. 19). These are well-deserved honors for a dedicated public official who has relentlessly battled the Navy to protect our precious water resource from a potential disaster.

A tragic contamination of our main water supply could have rendered Oahu — from Halawa to Hawaii Kai, including Waikiki — uninhabitable and significantly worthless with no clean water.

Ernie Lau is our valiant water warrior when water truly matters. There is no substitute for pure water.

Ed Uchida

Hawaii Kai

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter