Off the news: Music and art to ‘activate’ downtown park

Hawaii Theatre and the Downtown Arts Center are teaming up to “activate” the Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Park, adjacent to the theater, with live music and open-air painting, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Guitars & Plein Air In the Park offers a day of music, with Maikapu‘uwai (Hawaiian), Men in Grey Suits (surf rock) and others. Artists are invited to participate in a painting/drawing competition that’s free to enter, and all interested are invited to come and observe. The public gatherings are a step forward in making the park accessible to all. For details, visit downtownarthi.org/ guitarsandpleinair.