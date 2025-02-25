Off the news: Music and art to ‘activate’ downtown park

Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Hawaii Theatre and the Downtown Arts Center are teaming up to “activate” the Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Park, adjacent to the theater, with live music and open-air painting, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Guitars & Plein Air In the Park offers a day of music, with Maikapu‘uwai (Hawaiian), Men in Grey Suits (surf rock) and others. Artists are invited to participate in a painting/drawing competition that’s free to enter, and all interested are invited to come and observe. The public gatherings are a step forward in making the park accessible to all. For details, visit downtownarthi.org/ guitarsandpleinair.