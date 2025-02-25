Hawaii to launch digitized Agriculture Declaration Form
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, left, and designer David Shepard presented the new digital interface of Akamai Arrival during a news conference Monday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, where Gov. Josh Green announced the March launch of a pilot program to digitize the Plants and Animals Declaration Form.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
State Sen. Glenn Wakai, left, inspected the live examples of invasive species on display. Gov. Green is shown in the background.