Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 70° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Hawaii to launch digitized Agriculture Declaration Form

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 11:37 p.m.

Editors' Picks

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, left, and designer David Shepard presented the new digital interface of Akamai Arrival during a news conference Monday at Daniel K. Ino­uye International Airport, where Gov. Josh Green announced the March launch of a pilot program to digitize the Plants and Animals Declaration Form.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, left, and designer David Shepard presented the new digital interface of Akamai Arrival during a news conference Monday at Daniel K. Ino­uye International Airport, where Gov. Josh Green announced the March launch of a pilot program to digitize the Plants and Animals Declaration Form.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM State Sen. Glenn Wakai, left, inspected the live examples of invasive species on display. Gov. Green is shown in the background.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

State Sen. Glenn Wakai, left, inspected the live examples of invasive species on display. Gov. Green is shown in the background.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, left, and designer David Shepard presented the new digital interface of Akamai Arrival during a news conference Monday at Daniel K. Ino­uye International Airport, where Gov. Josh Green announced the March launch of a pilot program to digitize the Plants and Animals Declaration Form.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM State Sen. Glenn Wakai, left, inspected the live examples of invasive species on display. Gov. Green is shown in the background.