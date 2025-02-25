Maui Humane Society loses 3 workers due to cuts in federal funding

The Maui Humane Society received an email Friday that federal grant funding was cut for three fire survivors whom it employs. MHS is scrambling to find alternative funding to keep them working. At the same time the shelter is also coping with overcapacity due to a growing number of surrendered pets and the slow pace of adoptions.

On Friday, according to MHS, notification arrived by email that funding for the three from the National Dislocated Workers Grant program would be cut, effective immediately. The society had less than 24 hours’ notice.

“We didn’t expect it to end abruptly,” said MHS spokesperson Victoria Ivankic. “We’re a small nonprofit organization, so three of our members might not sound like a lot, but for us, losing funding for three really hit home.”

The three full-time employees were dedicated team members who provided support for the daily care and safety of the animals as well as fundraising efforts.

“This sudden cut impacts both our displaced Lahaina ohana and the animals who rely on them,” said MHS in a social media post shared to Facebook and Instagram. “We are actively exploring ways to support these team members and will keep our community updated as we navigate this heartbreaking situation.”

Ivankic said nothing is set in stone at the moment but that MHS is working hard to find a way to keep the three valuable employees.

The National Dislocated Worker Grants are discretionary grants awarded by the secretary of labor, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The grants “enable states and communities to respond to and recover from large, often unexpected dislocation events and their associated impacts.”

Maui Economic Opportunity, a nonprofit, was running the program in partnership with the state, and had recently announced that funding was secured through Sept. 30.

The loss came at a time when shelters statewide, including Maui, are struggling with overcapacity due to an uptick in pet surrenders.

In mid-January the society put out a public plea for help, saying its dog kennels were over capacity and that it would have to face the heartbreaking possibility of euthanization.

“Our current shelter capacity is inhumane for the animals, and unsafe for the people who care for them,” said MHS in an announcement at the time.

When there are more dogs than kennels, the animals experience increased anxiety and begin pacing, jumping, spinning and other behaviors associated with stress. This causes more friction between animals and increases risk of injury or illness.

This all leads to a decline in the animal’s quality of life, and with no homes available, euthanasia is considered, MHS said.

Fortunately, the community heard the plea for help, and more residents came forward offering to foster and adopt the dogs, providing relief for now, according to Kathleen Hogarty, MHS director of development.

The ongoing housing crisis on Maui is a key reason behind the crowded shelter, according to Hogarty, along with the lack of affordable, pet-friendly housing.

Many Maui residents displaced by the August 2023 fires may have found temporary housing or new places to live but then learned they were not pet-friendly.

So Maui residents in these situations, sadly, have had to surrender their pets.

MHS also has a “Wings of Aloha” program that sends unadopted animals to partner shelters on the mainland. But with the recent fires in Los Angeles, many West Coast partners are busy helping displaced animals from those tragedies.

The bright spot is when some of these shelter dogs do get adopted and find a new family.

Hogarty said a couple visiting from Iowa just adopted a shelter dog after taking him out on the “Beach Buddies” program, and plan to take him home with them.