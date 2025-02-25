Maui Humane Society loses 3 workers due to cuts in federal funding
MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY
The Maui Humane Society recently put out a plea for help as its dog kennels were overflowing with surrendered pets, and adoptions have also been slow. Now, federal grant funding has been yanked, resulting in the loss of three employees who were fire survivors.
MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY
The Maui Humane Society received an email Friday that federal grant funding was cut for three fire survivors whom it employs. MHS is scrambling to find alternative funding to keep them working. At the same time the shelter is also coping with overcapacity due to a growing number of surrendered pets and the slow pace of adoptions.