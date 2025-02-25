On the Move: Blaine Miyasato

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has named Blaine Miyasato as chief brand officer. Miyasato joins the organization with 40 years’ experience at Hawaiian Airlines, including as managing director of state government affairs and vice president of product development and brand. His experience in Hawaii’s tourism industry also includes serving on the boards of the Hawaii Tourism Authority, the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii and as former co-chair of the Airlines Committee of Hawaii.

