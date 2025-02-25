U.S. Department of Agriculture Safety inspector charged in child pornography case

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A 39-year-old consumer safety inspector for the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Kauai faces federal charges after he allegedly groomed two minor boys in Fargo, N.D., and Philadelphia into making child pornography.

Roger Wesley Biggs of Hanapepe was charged by criminal complaint Feb. 20 with receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to federal court records.

Biggs allegedly committed the crimes between Aug. 28 and Feb. 6.

He made his initial appearance Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Wes Reber Porter.

A hearing on the U.S. Department of Justice’s motion to detain Biggs without bail until trial will be heard Thursday in Porter’s court. Biggs is being held at the Federal Detention Center, Honolulu.

In December, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Honolulu field office received an online anonymous complaint regarding allegations of sexual exploitation of a minor from the FBI National Threat Operations Center.

The tip relayed that Biggs used an X account and flew to Philadelphia to visit a victim, a boy believed to be 14 years old. The complaint listed the violation as “Crimes Against Children- Sexual Exploitation of a Minor” and described the threat as “violent, abusive sex fantasies involving BDSM, pedophilia, rape, abuse, incest, ‘pet play,’ extreme sadism, and ‘ownership,’” as communicated on X and Discord.

Two other CyberTipline Reports filed by members of the public to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children and were “essentially the exact same” as the report to the FBI included other usernames Biggs used.

“The perpetrator, Roger Wesley Biggs, is a serial child groomer who targets young, mentally ill people online, ranging from ages 13-16. He forms toxic, controlling relationships with these children which often leads to: CSAM (often naked pictures of said children with his online username cut into their skin), sexting involving violent sexual themes such as: extreme bdsm, sadism, ‘power play,’ rape, incest, pedophilia, etc. He grooms these children by buying them gifts and giving them money,” read the tip to federal investigators.

The reporting person told FBI agents that Biggs met the 14 -year-old online and flew to see him “after months of grooming and sexual texting online” and that Biggs had “access to children and a history of grooming other kids online.”

On Jan. 24, FBI agents in Philadelphia had a adolescent forensic interviewer talk to the 14-year-old boy, referred to in court records as “MV1.”

Biggs and MV1 met online during summer break after middle school, and Biggs gave the boy a laptop computer. The boy lied to his parents about how he got it.

The boy became “visually upset” during the interview and was worried the FBI would “take stuff the wrong way” and that Biggs was nice and after he visited the boy they would still play Minecraft online.

The boy claimed his interactions with Biggs were not sexual in nature.

A review of Biggs’ and the boy’s electronic devices revealed 11 messages from Biggs detailed in federal court documents.

Biggs allegedly messaged the boy, “I’m a straight male who just happens to be attracted to boys.”

On another occasion Biggs allegedly told the boy, “I hope I am not only loving dad to u guys but also vaguely rapey.”

Biggs posted a selfie of himself with the word “boykisser” and on another occasion posted that he was “Drunk and full and ready to tell my neighbors I am in love with a 14 yo boy in Philly.”

FBI agents in Minneapolis received information from Discord that Biggs had other child victims, including a 17-year-old, one “under the age of 8” and a 14-year-old listed in federal court documents as “MV2.”

The 14-year-old split his time between parents living in Fargo and Twin Valley, Minn.

The messages between Biggs and “MV2” included communications regarding suicide, self-harm, sexual ideations and grooming of MV2 by Biggs.

Biggs allegedly indicated during the July 2024 exchanges that he was “a 38 year old pervert” and discussed kidnapping the boy, plans for a trip together, talks about buying clothing and asking to see the boy in the clothing, and Biggs “pretending to be a father figure to MV2.”

He bought the boy a knife, plushies and $500 in airfare credits.

The Discord CyberTip contents also provided attachments sent between Biggs and MV2, such as photographs, videos and voice memos including “sexual photographs and images sent between MV2 and Biggs” and videos of sex acts.

Federal agents searched Biggs’ home and devices connected to IP addresses at his home and work.