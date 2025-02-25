UH’s Kostrencich is BWC Pitcher of Week

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The Big West Conference on Monday named Rainbow Wahine pitcher Addison Kostrencich the conference’s Pitcher of the Week, the senior’s first such honor.

Kostrencich went 2-1 last week, including a 4-0 shutout of Nevada in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif. She had a 2.17 ERA in 191⁄3 innings pitched.

Kostrencich also beat Cal Baptist on the road and lost to Loyola Marymount.

Overall this season, Kostrencich is 5-3 with a 2.35 ERA, five complete games, 24 strikeouts and eight walks.