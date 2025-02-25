Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 70° Today's Paper

Hawaii Prep WorldSports

3-time wrestling state champion Hunter Berger feels at home on any mat

By Paul Honda

Today Updated 12:11 a.m.

Editors' Picks

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Saint Louis’ Hunter Berger, top, defeated Kamehameha’s Paliku Chang to win the 132-pound state title on Saturday at Blaisdell Arena.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Saint Louis’ Hunter Berger, top, defeated Kamehameha’s Paliku Chang to win the 132-pound state title on Saturday at Blaisdell Arena.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis junior Hunter Berger was on the mat at a young age, competing in jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai. Comfortable on the mat, Berger has transformed into a three-time state champion wrestler with a goal of getting a fourth.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Saint Louis junior Hunter Berger was on the mat at a young age, competing in jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai. Comfortable on the mat, Berger has transformed into a three-time state champion wrestler with a goal of getting a fourth.

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Saint Louis’ Hunter Berger, top, defeated Kamehameha’s Paliku Chang to win the 132-pound state title on Saturday at Blaisdell Arena.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis junior Hunter Berger was on the mat at a young age, competing in jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai. Comfortable on the mat, Berger has transformed into a three-time state champion wrestler with a goal of getting a fourth.