3-time wrestling state champion Hunter Berger feels at home on any mat
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Saint Louis’ Hunter Berger, top, defeated Kamehameha’s Paliku Chang to win the 132-pound state title on Saturday at Blaisdell Arena.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Saint Louis junior Hunter Berger was on the mat at a young age, competing in jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai. Comfortable on the mat, Berger has transformed into a three-time state champion wrestler with a goal of getting a fourth.