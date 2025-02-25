Boys Basketball Top 10: Punahou flips the script in state final to finish at No. 1

We have a new No. 1 team in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10.

After lagging behind three-time defending state champion Saint Louis all season, Punahou surged ahead with all 10 first-place votes after a 43-40 win over the Crusaders in the HHSAA championship game Friday.

The Buffanblu (26-8 overall) did what has always been easier said than done in all sports: play the best game in your last game. Punahou was 15-3 in nonconference play, losing to Oak Hill (Va.) at the ‘Iolani Classic, 76-61. They also posted notable wins over Gonzaga Prep (Wash.), 63-61 in overtime, and Gig Harbor (Wash.), 52-47, in the final two rounds of the Punahou Invitational.

Coach Darren Matsuda’s team went 8-4 in the ILH regular season, then edged University 53-50 in the round-one second-place game. With Zion White sidelined (illness) and Tanoa Scanlan (hand) done for the season, they pushed Saint Louis hard before losing 63-56 in the ILH championship game.

The Buffanblu then ousted Moanalua 89-48 and Kamehameha-Hawaii 67-53 to reach the HHSAA semifinal round. In another thriller with University, Punahou won 49-46.

Then, the stunner final. The stars aligned as Saint Louis had two starters ailing with injuries, and after shooting 8-for-17 from the free-throw line, Punahou’s experience and consistent rim attack paid off.

Seabury Hall emerged as the D-II state champion for a first time and landed in the Top 10 for the first time this season.

The only question left is, who will be voted to the All-State Fab 15? Two-time Player of the Year Pupu Sepulona missed part of the season while recovering from a partially torn MCL. Scanlan was Punahou’s leading scorer before the hand injury that cost him the final two weeks of the season. White stepped up and boosted the Buffanblu as a force on both ends of the floor. From top to bottom, every team in the rankings has at least one player who is likely to collect votes from the panel of coaches and media.

All-Tournament

White was selected the state tournament’s most outstanding player. The 6-foot-5 sophomore had 17 points on 8-for-10 field-goal shooting with no turnovers in the win over Moanalua. In the quarterfinal win over Kamehameha-Hawaii, White had 13 points and nine rebounds. Against ULS in the semifinals, he had 10 points but six turnovers as Punahou advanced.

In the final, White had nine points, 14 rebounds, two assists and four turnovers against Saint Louis, which was not able to stop him on coast-to-coast fast breaks.

Joining White on the all-tournament team were teammate Tate Takamiya, Caelan Fernando and Sepulona of Saint Louis, Trey Ambrozich of University and Ronin Naihe of Kahuku.

Seabury Hall’s 6-5 point forward, Bromo Dorn, was picked MOP of the D-II state tournament. In wins over Kaiser, Kohala and Hawaii Prep, Dorn averaged 22 points, seven rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.3 turnovers per game while shooting 47% from the field and 54% at the free-throw line.

Joining him on the D-II All-Tournament team were teammate Sebastian Peterson, Layden Kauka and Jayden Hook of Kohala, Vander Eberhard of Hawaii Prep and Shealand Kazama of Aiea.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 (Final)

Monday, Feb. 24, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Punahou (28-8) (10) 100 2

> def. Moanalua, 89-48

> def. KS-Hawaii, 67-42

> def. No. 1 Saint Louis, 43-40

2. Saint Louis (32-2) 89 1

> def. No. 6 Leilehua, 76-57

> def. No. 8 Kahuku, 38-31

> lost to No. 2 Punahou, 43-40

3. University (21-13) 73 4

> won at KS-Maui, 42-41

> def. No. 3 Kailua, 51-45

> lost to No. 2 Punahou, 49-46

> lost to No. 8 Kahuku, 49-48

4. Kahuku (21-10) 72 9

> won at No. 5 Mililani, 63-51

> def. Baldwin, 56-49

> lost to No. 1 Saint Louis, 38-31

> def. No. 4 University, 49-48

5. Leilehua (24-8) 50 6

> won at Konawaena, 93-67

> lost to Saint Louis, 76-57

> def. Baldwin, 64-58

> lost to Kailua, 69-68

6. Kailua (26-5) 49 3

> lost to No. 4 University, 51-45

> def. KS-Hawaii, 52-46

> def. Leilehua, 69-68

7. Kamehameha (10-16) 26 7-t

8. Maryknoll (23-10) 25 7-t

9. Seabury Hall (28-4) 21 NR

> def. Kaiser, 75-59

> def. Kohala, 59-49

> def. Hawaii Prep, 49-33

10. Mililani (21-7) 16 5

> lost to Kahuku, 63-51

No longer in Top 10: Moanalua (No. 10).