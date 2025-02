Scoreboard – February 25, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

ILH: 7 a.m. at Ewa Villages Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

College: Outrigger Invitational, Washington vs. Jackson State, 3:30 p.m.; Howard vs.

Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Field.

PacWest

At Sand Island Park

Sunday

Hawaii Hilo 4, Chaminade 3, 9 inn.

W—Tehani Seto. Leading hitters—Hilo: Kanoe Piltz 4-5, 2 runs; Chenoa Cainglit 2b, 2 RBIs; Mariah Antoque 3-5 2 2bs;

Hailey Gibson 3-5. CU: Taryn Fujioka 2b,

2 RBIs; Larchelle Tuifao 2-4.

Hawaii Hilo 17, Chaminade 7

W—Lauren Otsubo. Leading hitters—Hilo: Jayda Favela 3-5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Rayna White 2-5, 3 runs; Lexie Tilton 3-4,

3 runs, 2 RBIs; Victoria Macias 3-5, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Kanoe Piltz 4-6, 3b,

3 RBIs; Kiani Nakamura 2-2, 3 runs. CU: Taryn Fujioka 2b, 3 RBIs; Miranda Diaz 2-3; Isabel Rodriguez 2 runs.