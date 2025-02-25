Stephen Tsai: It’s always been family matters for Thompsons

University of Providence (Great Falls, Mont.) setter Bella Thompson is one of the top players in NAIA women’s volleyball.

In December, the Kamehameha graduate was named a first-team All-American after being named Northwest Regional Player of the Year.

But on the day she returned to Oahu for the start of Christmas break, she knew there would be little rest time. In addition to household chores, she was scheduled to sing and dance that night at a luau at the Waikiki Beach Marriott.

“She was like, ‘I just got home, and it’s back to work,’” said her father, Afatia Sr., co-owner of Tihati Productions, Hawaii’s largest and longest-running Polynesian entertainment company. “Yes, even though Player of the Year, even though first-team All-American, even though record-breaking setter, the expectations don’t change when it comes to home. Everybody still has to do chores. Still gotta wash dishes and clean up the house. All the good stuff. And you still have to report to work.”

Matagi Thompson, who is part of the safety rotation for the University of Hawaii football team, receives the same treatment at home.

“Absolutely,” Afatia Sr. said of his eldest child, who helps maintain the yard and the dog’s cleanup. “He’s tall. He can trim the tall trees and pick the flowers on top that I can’t reach anymore.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Afatia Sr., who was a standout running back for Punahou and UH, said he is following the expectations set by his parents, Jack, also known as “Tihati,” and Cha Thompson. They emphasized academics, work and supporting extra-curricular activities.

“My folks grew up without much money at all — my mom from (public) housing, my dad from Samoa,” Afatia Sr. said.

His parents began dating when they were Farrington students. “After high school is when they pursued that career (in Polynesian entertainment),” Afatia Sr. said. “They had a love and passion for performing and perpetuating the dances and songs of our culture. My mom was a beautiful hula dancer. My dad had that Samoan cultural background of fire-knife dancing and all that stuff.”

Beginning with six performers, the Thompsons put on shows in Waikiki.

“They incorporated in 1969,” Afatia Sr. said of the founding of Tihati Productions, “and grew it into the largest entertainment company in the state of Hawaii. We were blessed to be part of that growing up.”

Tihati Productions now employs more than 1,000 workers.

“We grew up in a privileged life, for sure,” Afatia Sr. said. “My parents made a great living for themselves and created a very successful business. They used to tell us all the time, ‘Because of our hard work and Farrington education, we were able to put all of you through private school and college.’ It was their goal to make sure we never took anything for granted growing up. They made sure that we had our fair share of chores. They never wanted us to take for granted the lifestyle that we had.”

Ten years ago, Afatia Sr. and his sister Misty Tufono began running Tihati’s day-to-day business as their parents eased toward retirement. In 2019, the company’s 50th anniversary, ownership was officially transferred to the siblings. Afatia Sr.’s wife, Nicole, whose hula legacy dates four generations, also is a significant contributor to the business.

“It’s a family-run business,” Afatia Sr. said. “It has been and still is.”

The next generation were encouraged to participate in extra-curricular activities. Misty’s daughter Mokihana Tufono is a setter at Ole Miss after previously playing at UCLA. Maninoa Tufono played football at USC and then Arizona State.

Four of Afatia’s five children are involved in sports, most notably Matagi with the Rainbow Warriors and Bella with Providence.

“Lots of competition,” Matagi said of growing up with his sister. “When we train, we’re always pushing each other.”

While Matagi chose to play for the home team, Bella decided to continue her volleyball career on the continent. “We miss her,” Matagi said, “but it’s good for her to experience that freedom of college life. But there’s still a little bit of work with the family business mixed in there when she’s home.”

Each of Matagi’s children perform for Tihati Productions. And they do chores.

“Just making sure they have that perspective of gratitude of what we do have and what God has blessed us with,” Afatia Sr. said. “And with that comes a lot of physical chores, too, so they understand that just because we can afford certain things doesn’t mean we are going to. It’s still on us to impart to these kids the grass is not going to cut itself, the leaves aren’t going to pick themselves up, the dog doo-doo is not going to get picked up by somebody else.”

Matagi said he grew up in a household of love, fun and work.

“Lots of chores, lots of laughter,” Matagi said. “It’s pretty loud all the time. Plenty of kids running around. A little bit of work mixed in there, a little bit of dancing.”

Of his children performing at the Polynesian shows, Afatia Sr. said, “We call it ‘Team No Choice.’ If you’re related to us, you’ve got no choice. You’re going to dance, sing, play music, spin fire, do something. No choice. All my boys dance fire.”

Matagi taught his youngest brother about fire-knife dancing. “Spin fast and be fearless,” Matagi said.

Now 7-year-old Tihati is a crowd-pleasing fire-knife performer.

And, of course, Tihati has his own to-do list.