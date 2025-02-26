Barricades removed for north side of Front Street in Lahaina

Maui County at 11 a.m. today marked a milestone in Lahaina’s reopening by removing barricades at the entry to the north side of Front Street from Honoapi‘ilani Highway.

The intersection has been reopened with an operational traffic signal, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation. Fleming Road on the mauka side of the intersection, however, will remain closed due to continued sewer line work for temporary housing projects.

Maui County also announced that its security contract for restricted areas in Lahaina’s Impact Zone is set to end at 6 p.m. Friday since the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has cleared fire debris from the final commercial property.

Despite the reopening, officials warn that barricades and “Do Not Enter” signs will remain in place for many parts of commercial Lahaina due to safety hazards as construction and deconstruction continues.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency asks residents and visitors to refrain from entering unsafe areas, and from crossing or parking on private property, even when no structures exist.

“I want to remind everyone to be vigilant that this area is still not safe to be walking through and going to the beach or visiting the banyan tree,” said MEMA Operations Coordination Section Chief Kono Davis in a news release. “I know that everybody wants to get down there and see it, both visitors and residents alike. But it’s for everyone’s safety that we remain vigilant with current barricades and signage.”

Maui County earlier this month announced it was installing security cameras in key, high-risk locations to deter criminal activity in Lahaina due to ongoing thefts.

To report suspicious activity, theft or trespassing, Maui County advises calling the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400.