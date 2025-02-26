High surf warning in effect for north, west shores of most islands

A powerful northwest swell is bringing dangerously high surf to the islands today, prompting a high surf warning and a high surf advisory from the National Weather Service. The swell, which is expected to peak through the afternoon, will create hazardous conditions along north- and west-facing shores, with strong breaking waves and dangerous currents.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for the north and west shores of Kauai County, Oahu and Molokai, as well as the north shores of Maui. Waves of 20 to 28 feet are expected along north-facing shores, while west-facing shores could see surf of 15 to 24 feet. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. today.

Weather officials urge the public to stay away from affected shorelines, warning that powerful waves could create dangerous conditions. Strong currents and waves breaking in channel entrances may also pose a threat to boaters. Residents and visitors should be prepared for potential road closures near coastal areas.

A high surf advisory is also in effect for the west-facing shores of Hawaii island from noon today through 6 a.m. Thursday. Surf heights are expected to reach 7 to 10 feet, creating strong breaking waves and rip currents. Weather officials advise beachgoers to heed all warnings and avoid swimming in affected areas.

Beyond the surf, a cold front approaching from the northwest will increase rainfall chances across parts of the state. Moderate south to southeast winds are expected later today and into the rest of the week. By the weekend, drier conditions with light tradewinds may return as a surface ridge moves north. Another weakening cold front could bring additional showers early next week.