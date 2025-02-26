Honolulu Museum of Art CEO departing for Texas

The Honolulu Museum of Art’s director and CEO, Halona Norton-Westbrook, is departing after five years in the position.

Norton-Westbrook has been named the new director of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Texas, starting July 1, according to a news release from the museum. She has led HoMA since January 2020, and will remain through May 16.

A search is underway for her replacement by the board of trustees, with the assistance of a professional search firm.

“Halona Norton-Westbrook’s steadfast leadership has guided the Honolulu Museum of Art through a period of positive transformational change,” said Mike Watanabe, HoMA’s board chair, in a news release. “Under her guidance, HoMA has recruited top talent to key positions, reconceptualized the Museum’s teaching curriculum and built deeper connections through partnerships, programs and exhibitions that reflect diverse perspectives. We look forward to building on these many achievements to serve the greater Honolulu community, who are the inspiration behind all of our efforts.”

During her five-year tenure, Norton-Westbrook led HoMA through a successful reaccreditation process from the American Alliance of Museums and created the museum’s first comprehensive strategic plan.

She also spearheaded the $4 million restoration and expansion project of HoMA’s historic Art School.

Museum attendance increased 70% from pre-pandemic numbers, despite declining visitations worldwide, and museum engagement grew significantly through art school classes and activities, tours and experiences.

Recent initiatives include a pilot program promoting brain health in an art-making setting in partnership with the Brain Health Applied Research Institute, and Art for Life, a program engaging adults ages 55 and older in artistic creation.

HoMA has also been a venue for the Hawai‘i Triennial, the state’s largest thematic exhibition of contemporary art, since its debut. The triennial, which features exhibits across Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island, continues through May 4.

“Leading the Honolulu Museum of Art for the past five years has been a dream and an honor,” said Norton-Westbrook in a statement. “As a nearly 100-year-old institution, there are countless individuals who have played a role in the Honolulu Museum of Art’s legacy. I’m thankful to have been part of a brilliant team of museum professionals and volunteers who continue to evaluate and evolve how a 21st-century museum can best serve its community. I’m proud of all that we have accomplished together to provide inclusive and meaningful experiences for our visitors.”