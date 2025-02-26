Lava fountains reach 600 feet before latest Kilauea eruption episode ends

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

Episode 11 of the ongoing eruption has paused after 12 hours and 44 minutes of activity.

Lava fountains had reached peak heights of around 600 feet within one to two hours of the eruption’s onset, officials said. The eruption paused at 7:06 a.m.

No significant changes have been detected in Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone, and all activity remains confined within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Kilauea volcano erupted again Tuesday evening, sending lava fountains soaring over 200 feet high within Halemaumau crater at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The latest activity, classified as episode 11 of the ongoing eruption, began at 6:26 p.m. with low-intensity spattering before intensifying. By 6:50 p.m., lava was flowing onto the caldera floor through a spillway in the north vent, covering 10% to 15% of Halemaumau’s floor, officials said.

The volcano remains at an alert level of “Watch,” with an aviation color code of “Orange,” indicating heightened activity that could pose risks to air travel.

Since Dec. 23, Kilauea’s summit eruption has been characterized by episodic lava fountaining, with each burst lasting from a few hours to over a week, separated by pauses ranging from less than 24 hours to 12 days.

Hazards from the eruption include high levels of sulfur dioxide gas, which can contribute to volcanic smog, or vog, affecting downwind communities. Residents and visitors are advised to check vog conditions at vog.ivhhn.org.

Another concern is Pele’s hair — fine strands of volcanic glass produced by lava fountaining — that can be carried downwind, causing skin and eye irritation. The extent of Pele’s hair dispersal depends on wind conditions and lava activity.

Despite the dramatic display, all lava flows remain confined within Halemaumau and the southwest side of Kaluapele, Kilauea’s summit caldera, and no changes have been detected in the volcano’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor Kilauea and will issue an update this morning unless significant changes occur before then.