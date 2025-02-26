Maui police investigating man’s killing confession

The Maui Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of a woman after a 41-year-old man told a counselor he killed someone.

At about 11:03 am Wednesday, MPD received a 911 call from a caller who “stated that a former client, a 41-year-old Kahului male, came to their office and said he killed someone before he departed.”

MPD officers checked the 41-year-old man’s house at 111 Kahului Beach Road, and found an unresponsive female.

“No life-saving measures were performed as it was determined the female was deceased,” according to MPD

At 5 p.m., after conducting a “brief search,” the man was located in Ho‘aloha Park in Kahului, where he was arrested on suspicion of murder in the second degree.

The man was transported to the Wailuku Police Station, booked and and will remain in police custody.