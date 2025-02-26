Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Pedestrian, 88, critically hurt when she is struck by car in Hawaii Kai

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 8:27 a.m.

Traffic

An 88-year-old woman was critically injured Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Lunalilo Home Road in Hawaii Kai, Honolulu police said.

The collision occurred around 6:55 p.m. near the intersection of Lunalilo Home Road and Kalakua Street. According to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, the woman was in a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a 18-year-old man traveling south on Lunalilo Home Road.

Emergency Medical Services transported the woman to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The driver remained at the scene and was not injured.

Police said that speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, but an investigation is ongoing.

