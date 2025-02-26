Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Suspect, 22, arrested for alleged animal cruelty to puppy

By Star-Advertiser staff

Crime in Hawaii

Honolulu police have arrested a man on suspicion of second-degree animal cruelty after a video circulating on social media showed him swinging a puppy by its hind legs.

The Honolulu Police Department confirmed the arrest of a 22-year-old suspect on suspicion of animal cruelty as well as a warrant for a prior unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

The Hawaiian Humane Society, Hina’s Legacy Rescue Foundation, K9 Kokua, and various animal rescue organizations, teamed up to circulate a video of a man in Waianae wearing a blue hoodie and appeared to be swinging the puppy by its hind feet — like a ragdoll — as he walked.

They asked for help identifying the suspect, and Humane Society investigators opened up a case.

The Society shared that the puppy is now safe and in foster care after going to a veterinarian, thanks to help from a good Samaritan.

The nonprofit, K9 Kokua, shared a photo of the puppy, curled up and sleeping in a dog bed.

The Society urges the public to call its dispatch line at 808-356-2250 for incidents of animal cruelty. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Animal CrimeStoppers online.

