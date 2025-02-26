Letter: Container redemption not worth the burden

The doubling of the 5-cent container fee just seems to be another money grab for the government.

The state already has a $67 million special fund balance and now it wants more in the guise of increasing recycling from 54%. This is forced motivation and with few recycling centers, it just puts another burden on people. If it’s not just another money grab, how about using some of those millions of dollars to increase the redemption rate to make it worthwhile?

I use the blue receptacle and recycle everything, but it’s not worth my while to save everything, bag it up and drive all the way to a redemption center to get pennies back on the dollars I’ve been forced to pay on a so-called container fee.

Chuck Dozier

Kailua

