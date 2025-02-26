Letter: Democracies like U.S. must boost birth rates

According to the World Health Organization, China’s population is rapidly aging. It’s estimated that by 2040, 28% of the population will be over age 60. It seems that the “one child, one birth” policy that China instituted back in 1979 has turned around and bit them in the okole.

Despite rescinding that policy in May 2015 and raising the policy to two children, and then again to three in August 2021, it might be too little, too late. Due to cultural preferences for males, China now suffers from a gender imbalance.

In America, fertility rates in Republican counties are at an all-time high, and have been on an upward trajectory for the last 30 years. However fertility rates in Democratic areas have fallen significantly for the last 20 years.

Isn’t it amazing that communist nations are promoting childbearing, yet we as a democratic republic are not? Should we be concerned?

P.M. Azinga

Kakaako

