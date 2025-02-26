Letter: Don’t forget details of Iwo Jima battle victory

The New York Times article in Sunday’s newspaper, “Marine who witnessed Iwo Jima battle did not speak of it,” was great. It would have been a good opportunity to print a photo of the first flag-raising next to the picture of the iconic memorial, itself inspired by a photo of the second flag-raising of a much larger banner that took place hours after the first. The USS Missoula provided the first flag. A Tank Landing Ship provided the larger flag, which is now in the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va.

Last but vastly important: These were and are Marines, not “soldiers.” The Battle of Iwo Jima was horrific and brutal for both sides. Semper fidelis.

Greg Casler

Kailua

