Letter: Rely on Dems’ tax-spend mantra at your own risk

The tax-and-spend philosophy of the Democrats seems to be working for the ones who rely on the government to aid them in their time of need. What they don’t understand is that the tax-and-spend philosophy cannot last because it’s unsustainable. Their ignorance is going to condemn them to rely on the government instead of themselves.

Also, our naive politicians are also ignorant that their mantra is unsustainable, especially city officials who will enjoy a salary raise from the Salary Commission. Perhaps we need to consider the Republican philosophy for those that don’t realize the unsustainability of the Democrat philosophy. The Repubilcan philosophy is to be conservative and reduce taxes — the exact opposite of the Democrat philosophy.

Carlton Chang

Kaimuki

