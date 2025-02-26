Off the news: Agriculture disclosure form goes digital

Anyone who’s been on a plane returning to Hawaii — that is, most of us — has had an eye-rolling moment each time the flight attendant arrives with the agriculture disclosure form that’s been a fixture of island life for decades. And these days, the crew does not supply pens or pencils, leaving passengers to scramble for writing instruments.

So it’s encouraging news to hear the state is introducing an online version of the form (akamaiarrival.hawaii.gov). More people likely have a digital device rather than a pen. The sound you hear is a sigh of relief from hundreds of flight attendants.